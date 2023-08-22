I'm back ... and I've got lots to say about the incredible arts scene

IT'S déjà vu of the good kind to be stepping back into this column after a break of many years.
Luckily, I haven't stopped ranting and raving about the local and regional arts scene in that time, so will have lots of good news stories to share with you each week.
HOT on the back of the Federal Government's National Cultural Policy, the NSW Government is developing its own Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Policy.
Submissions are open until Thursday, August 31 and anyone, anywhere can put their thoughts in. The focus is these three core questions:
Maybe you also have thoughts on where the NSW Government should focus effort and resources?
What barriers can the government remove to unlock the full potential of arts, culture and the creative industries?
What does NSW do well and what we can do better?
If you don't want to go alone in doing a submission, or you'd like to chat about your ideas first, Arts OutWest will run a 'submission party' (yes, we really know how to party) this Thursday, August 24 at 5.30pm via Zoom.
Find the link to join at www.artsoutwest.org.au or to do a submission, go to: www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/arts-culture-creative-industries-policy
IMAGINE an object from a museum, but you only have an audio description of it - dimensions, methods of construction and materials - rather than its name or what it was used for.
Then you're provided with a whole range of materials to re-make this object, based only on what you've heard.
This is Playback Kandos, a playful new project supported by Arts OutWest and the NSW Government through the Country Arts Support Program.
Join artist Josie Cavallaro in a public making workshop this Saturday, August 26 at Kandos Museum.
Knit, paint, collage, weld, sew, bake, draw or just have a go at assembling things.
Works will be considered for exhibition at Cementa arts festival in September 2024.
To book, call 6379 4600.
CONGRATULATIONS to all the finalists and winners in the Netwaste regional Waste to Art which just wrapped up in Blayney.
The overall winner was an incredible animal sculpture, Not Fast Enough ... by Alan Stanger (Dubbo).
Bathurst artists to win awards include Chelsea Stocks (secondary 2D, highly commended), Skillset Senior College (secondary 3D, winner), Anneka Riepsamen (secondary functional, highly commended), Heather Rendell (community 2D, winner), Vickie Osborne (community functional, highly commended) and Jody Lawson (open 2D, highly commended).
Chelsea Stocks also won the emerging artist award.
You can see pictures of the winners on the Waste to Art Facebook page.
I'D love your suggested content for this column.
Get in touch via artsoutwest@csu.edu.au. And remember, you can let me know about your upcoming arts events by adding them to the Arts OutWest online what's on at artsoutwest.org.au/whats-on/community/add/
