BATHURST Rotary recently ran the RYDA (Rotary Youth Driver Awareness) Program.
This program is run for year 11 students to prepare themselves for the task of driving on our roads in a more responsible way.
Over 580 students, from schools in Lithgow, Bathurst, Blayney and Cowra, participated in the program.
The course is organised by Road Safety Education and run by Rotary clubs.
The program was held in the Pits Complex of Mount Panorama, and we would like to thank the Bathurst Regional Council staff for their help during the program.
They were very helpful and came to our aid if any problems arose.
Bathurst council supported the program and gave us a reduction of fee, for which we are very grateful.
Veritas House, Headspace, NSW Police, Calare Academy of Road Safety and Jylas Driving School provided facilitators.
They donated their time towards a successful program.
The following businesses donated towards the running of the program.
Coates Hire provided bollards, Doreen Shring cleaned the complex free of charge and donations were received from IGA Westpoint, Blayney Rotary, Bathurst RSL and Panthers.
Finally, I would like to thank Rotarians, teachers and students for a successful program.
If we save one life, the program has been a success.
