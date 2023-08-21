Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Thanks to all those who helped this year's program get on the road | Letter

By Rotary Club of Bathurst President Iain McKean
August 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney High students at the RYDA workshop at Mount Panorama in June. They were joined by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Matthew Irvine and Jenna Taylor from Calare Academy of Road Safety. Picture by Alise McIntosh.
Blayney High students at the RYDA workshop at Mount Panorama in June. They were joined by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Matthew Irvine and Jenna Taylor from Calare Academy of Road Safety. Picture by Alise McIntosh.

BATHURST Rotary recently ran the RYDA (Rotary Youth Driver Awareness) Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.