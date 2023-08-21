COULD you hear the 'Thunder' rumbling inside the indoor sports stadium?
It was filled with Bathurst kids learning the ropes from some of the state's top cricketers, as part of the annual Cricket NSW Country Blitz.
Members of the Sydney Thunder cricket team are visiting kids in the Central West, with hopes to spark a love and enthusiam for the sport.
And Bathurst was on the list of stopovers.
"The Country Blitz comes once a year to the Central West and we pick where we go," cricket manager Central West Angus Norton said.
"We're here to inspire as many five to 12-year-olds and as many kids to love and play cricket."
Star players Blake Nikotaras, Hannah Darlington and Liam Hatcher - who is a new signing for the Sydney Thunder - all made the trip to Bathurst to inspire the next generation of cricketers on Monday, August 21.
"We're really lucky to have the three players out here, who are very keen to inspire kids to love and play cricket," Norton said.
The group will also spend time with kids in Cowra, Blayney and Lithgow - passing on some tips and tricks of the cricket pitch trade.
Whether it's having a hit in the backyard with the family or playing in a local team on weekends, the state's best players all started out with one thing in common - a love for cricket.
"We've come out to Bathurst to see school kids and try to get them involved in cricket," Hatcher said, who was the leading wicket-taker for New South Wales in last season's Marsh Cup campaign.
"We're showing them how much fun cricket can be and the life lessons and the friends you make along the way."
The team also used the Country Blitz as an opportunity to promote what's on offer in the regions, including cricket blast - mixed, girls only cricket blast, and junior cricket.
Norton said that they're also looking at having women's cricket in Bathurst this summer - as a social option for the ladies looking to try their hand on the pitch.
