IT WAS all smiles and action at the Cooke Hockey Complex on Saturday morning, for a bout of minkey.
Parents and fans on the sideline were rugged up as they battle the cold, while under 6s juniors from St Pat's and Souths took to the field to face each other.
- READ MORE: Bold new step for one of city's largest facilities
Minkey, derived from mini hockey, originated in Australia more than two decades ago, played on a smaller fields with less numbers than a senior team.
The Bathurst minkey season is set to concluded on Saturday, August 26.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.