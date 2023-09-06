A MAN who drove with a suspended licence days after a run-in with police has been dealt more time off the road.
Damon Harley Osborne, 28, of Biilmann Place, Windradyne was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 of two counts of driving with a suspended licence.
Court documents state police were patrolling Piper Street in Bathurst about 1.30pm on July 12, 2023 when they saw a gold Holden sedan exit a roundabout and come to a quick kerb-side stop.
Police stopped their vehicle and did checks on the Holden, which had expired registration plates.
The court heard officers went to the driver - later identified as Osborne - as he began to walk away from his vehicle.
Once stopped, Osborne was asked for his driver's licence.
After he gave police a New Zealand and NSW photo driver's licence, police found he had been suspended from driving from January 30, 2023 for fine default.
On a separate occasion, Osborne was stopped by police on July 27 about 4.20pm behind the wheel of a grey Mazda 3 sedan on Suttor Street in Bathurst.
Osborne began to walk away from his car as police - who had stopped Osborne for an expired vehicle registration - approached him.
Once he stopped, Osborne was asked by police for his licence.
The court heard Osborne gave a New Zealand's driver licence, before police did checks in their system that showed he held a suspended NSW licence.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charges against Osborne aloud in court, before she found them proved in his absence.
"It's regrettable Mr Osborne continued to drive after being put on notice," Ms Ellis said.
Osborne was convicted and fined $800.
He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
