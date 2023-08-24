IT'S the topic that has the city talking.
The Western Advocate has received a number of letters since Bathurst Regional Council announced that it was considering a rate rise of almost 70 per cent over two years.
And unfortunately for council, the themes have been clear: anger, frustration and incomprehension.
As a public consultation process begins, and council considers a number of rate increase options (rather than just the 70 per cent over two years), here's what our letter writers have been saying over the past week or so:
A funding shortage of this size must have been known for many years.
Surely senior council administration must have known and advised councillors in the past.
That it hasn't been communicated earlier raises a number of questions about the competency from council with Bathurst residents.
Firstly, where was the previous consultation on this matter with Bathurst ratepayers and the community?
Why wasn't an earlier mention made in previous council Delivery Program and Operational Plans or in recent Bathurst Regional Council News Bites or on the council's website if the need for additional funding was so great?
Secondly, how can Bathurst residents be confident that in future unexpected large rate increases won't occur?
On face value, I believe this appears an opportunistic money grab following recent large rate increases being granted to Lithgow, Queanbeyan, etc.
As usual, Councillor Aubin appears to be the only councillor who understands the Bathurst community.
Residents and ratepayers are already suffering varying degrees of financial stress from ongoing cost-of-living increases such as interest rate rises, mortgage repayments, rent increases, out-of-control power increases and rising inflation and now council thinks it's a good idea to increase council rates by nearly 70 per cent.
In summary, council appears to be tone deaf to the increasing costs already being borne by residents and ratepayers.
It should be a big no to this proposed special rate increase.
Five members of the Bathurst Regional Council voted to take the next step towards increasing our annual rate bill by an exorbitant amount on Wednesday night.
There is now time for Bathurst residents wanting to become a member of council at the next local government election to make themselves known.
Hopefully by voting for five new members to replace the five who supported the public consultation on the rate rise, we will have a fairer and more responsible council.
Surely those wanting the exorbitant price rise know how much hardship this would cause those with a mortgage, those on the pension or those with rental properties.
Congratulations to the three council members who voted against the proposal and all the best at the next election.
Is the council serious?
Where is the logic in proposing a 68 per cent rate increase on the one hand and considering spending at least $4 million on a go-kart track on the other?
Seriously, you couldn't write this stuff!
Time for council to start behaving responsibly and concentrate on providing the services ratepayers need, not harebrained schemes which Bathurst neither needs nor can afford.
Like most Bathurstians, I am shocked by the proposed rate increases.
I spent 20-plus years in a family business and experienced difficult times due to drought and the likes and you can't just go to the bank and ask for more money.
You must find ways to cut costs, reduce staff sometimes, spend less on unnecessary expansion, curtail promotion, etc.
I'm sure council could find ways if it was their own business.
To paraphrase John McEnroe, Bathurst Regional Council, you cannot be serious.
What is this madness that enables Bathurst councillors to consider a 68 per cent rate hike while debating spending $4 million on a go-kart track for the favoured few?
Bring on the next local government election.
I am sure ratepayers will remember those councillors who vote for the rate hike and those who vote for the go-kart track.
I see that the council is still pushing for a go-kart track for 14 meetings a year to make money, as councillor Aubin states.
The Bathurst ratepayers own the Mount, not the council.
If it's so lucrative, why put the pressure on rate hikes? Why not fund it out of council-owned land sales, subdivisions, rented property, Chifley Dam, art gallery?
I could go on.
Don't waste our ratepayers' money.
Councillors, the ratepayers voted you in and we can vote you out. Wake up.
I have looked at the proposed increase and the impact it will have on my family.
Our rates increased 22 per cent this current financial year (2023-2024) and with the proposed council option of 68 per cent over two years, this will bring our accumulated increase over three years to 90 per cent.
It will also increase my rates in 2024/25 from $4000 to $6000. Yes, an increase of $2000 and income to the council of $20 million for that year.
There was great unrest at the recent council meeting with question time going for over two hours.
The decision made at the meeting was to basically leave it up to community consultation, being one of the least resistances.
However, many will be very concerned that recent community consultation in Lithgow that was strongly opposed by ratepayers was agreed to by IPART in support of the council.
We are all facing increased cost of living and it's time for our council to closely examine its costs and possibly sell off some of its land assets that are producing rates or income.
Unlike Lithgow, we are very fortunate that council is in a very strong overall financial/asset position generated mainly from other income from land development and Mount Panorama.
I encourage all ratepayers to get involved in the community consultation and let's try to stop this proposed rate increase.
I have downloaded the various documents and will be reviewing in due course, but the table of rate rises is misleading.
Yes, it does show the cumulative increase during the SV [special variation] period (only) but not the full four years.
It should have a column showing overall cumulative increase of 11.5 per cent, 70.7 per cent, 77.2 per cent and 73.6 per cent so that we can compare the overall effect over the four years.
Wonder why council wants option 3 (option 2 - two year SV) of an overall 77.2 per cent increase!
In the last 11 years, my base rates have increased by 75 per cent, or 6.8 per cent per annum.
Waste connection 9.8 per cent p.a., water connection 4.6 per cent p.a., water usage per litre 1.2 per cent p.a. and sewer 5.38 per cent p.a..
Inflation during that time averaged approximately 2.7 per cent.
All leaders currently acknowledge a cost-of-living crisis - energy, food, rents, etc.
One group stands out - our local council, who refuse to acknowledge what the public are going through.
A 68.6 per cent rate increase proposal is beyond outrageous.
Let me remind councillors we used to have rate pauses.
I believe decisions over time have shown the public that the council has lost its way: wasted funds on fourth-order vanity projects such as a second track, a go-kart track (even taking out a loan), an infrastructure backlog of $100 million when our local member was a minister in a NSW Government swimming in infrastructure funds.
There have been lost opportunities for a second crossing to Kelso, a city bypass project not seeking funds and real water security with vision for an enlarged city of the future, not a stormwater band-aid in a drought.
Given two buildings from the state government for a dollar, that need funds to keep upright, we thought we got a bargain.
Core business is rates, roads and rubbish.
Should you finally go ahead with this massive increase, we the public have some levers at our disposal.
We can vote you out at the next election and replace you with councillors who understand budgets and financial management; councillors with independent thought who would make the necessary changes.
Business as usual will not cut it. Bathurst deserves better.
