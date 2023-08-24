ICONIC and historic vehicles will be on show this weekend, as the Ford Falcon Tribute Cruise rolls into Bathurst and it's for a good cause.
A fundraiser for Miracle Babies, an organisation that supports prematurely born babies, more than 300 cars are set to depart from Minchinbury, near Blacktown in Sydney's west early on Saturday morning, before arriving in Bathurst around 11am.
Bathurst local Steven Culbert, who is an administrator for Ford Performance Vehicle (FPV) Collective, the organiser of the event, said cars will converge on Mount Panorama.
"Anyone is welcome to come along on the day and join in," he said.
"They can line the street on the way to Mount Panorama and the cars will be on show behind the pits.
"It's just a great family day, where people can drive their cars, at the speed limit, around the Mount."
Mr Culbert said $3000 has already been raised for Miracle Babies and with proceeds made from a fundraiser barbecue on Saturday to go towards the cause.
"Some of the local butchers in town have donated sausages, including South Bathurst Meats and Trinity Heights IGA," he said.
Mr Culbert said the Miracle Babies cause is an important one to support because it helps premature babies throughout their lives, not just at birth.
"It's a foundation set up to help people with who have premature babies," he said.
"It not only helps with the birth but later on in their lives, because it sometimes leads to complications.
"Anything we make on the weekend goes towards them."
The FPV Collective was originally established in Wollongong, where many of the members are based.
"There's a few up here in the Central, but we're trying to grow it," Mr Culbert said.
"People can get involved by joining the FPV Collective Facebook page, where we organise local drives."
