Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

After a shivery Saturday, Bathurst might hit a magical mark this week

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dramatic Bathurst winter sky as captured from the bridge at Eglinton. Picture by Debbie Ronan.
A dramatic Bathurst winter sky as captured from the bridge at Eglinton. Picture by Debbie Ronan.

ONLY a week after Bathurst's coldest day in almost two months, the city is forecast to enjoy its warmest weather since late April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.