ONLY a week after Bathurst's coldest day in almost two months, the city is forecast to enjoy its warmest weather since late April.
Forecast widespread snow in the Bathurst region did not eventuate last Friday night and Saturday morning, but the accompanying cold front certainly arrived.
The Bathurst Airport weather station struggled to a top of just 9.6 degrees on Friday, August 18 and managed only 9.2 degrees the following day, Saturday, August 19, as westerly and west-southwesterly winds dominated.
The 9.2-degree day was Bathurst's coldest maximum since back in late June, when the city recorded 6.8, 8.5 and 8.0 degrees over the final three days of that month.
Saturday, August 19 at the airport
With spring on the horizon, though, Bathurst is determinedly back in double figures and the city will be flirting with a magical mark this week.
After 19 degrees this Friday, 20 degrees is predicted for Saturday - which, if it eventuates, will be the city's warmest day since way back on April 28.
As a means of comparison for the last month of winter, Bathurst's coldest August day (as recorded at the airport weather station) last year was 9.9 degrees and the warmest August day was 19.4 degrees.
The mean temperature at the airport weather station so far this month is 15 degrees - which is up on the long-term average of 13.7 degrees.
