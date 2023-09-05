A MAN who hid in bushes to avoid police after being pulled over has been warned by a magistrate that his decisions that night were a "recipe for disaster".
Joshua Alan Niven, 45, of Beddie Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 to low-range PCA and driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Police documents before the court said Niven was behind the wheel of a white Holden Rodeo utility driving along Lambert Street in Bathurst at about 9.10am on March 4, 2023.
Nearby police did a U-turn and followed the vehicle onto Mitre Street, where it pulled into a shopping car park.
After police approached Niven, they said he told them he'd had one alcoholic drink while he was driving.
According to the police documents, Niven was given a 15-minute waiting period as officers did checks, but he ran from police and hid in trees and bushes at the corner of Suttor Street.
He was found, handcuffed and given a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive for alcohol.
Niven also did an oral drug fluid test, which gave an indication for methamphetamine, according to the police documents.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive drug test and an alcohol reading of 0.055.
Police said that, while in custody, Niven said he smoked cannabis on a "hardly ever" basis.
Niven's oral drug fluid sample was later confirmed by forensics to be positive for meth and cannabis.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed said in open court that his client, who has a history of drink-driving, had taken responsibility for his actions.
Mr Naveed then explained Niven had completed the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment program, the Traffic Offenders Program, and showed "strong" prospects of rehabilitation having been a "lifelong" drinker.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier opposed a non-conviction request by the defence, telling the court the matter was "not trivial and Mr Niven is well aware of what drink-driving entails".
While handing down sentence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Niven's decisions as a "recipe for disaster".
"You're lucky there wasn't anything more from this," Ms Ellis said.
"We as a community do not accept this behaviour."
Niven was placed on a 12-month conditional release order with the condition he abstains from drugs.
"Do not substitute meth and cannabis for binge drinking. It's now in your hands," Ms Ellis said.
