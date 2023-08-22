Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Former Bathurst basketballer Will Cranston-Lown named NBL1 East's Most Valuable Player

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORMER Bathurst basketball star Will Cranston-Lown was rewarded for a dominant season of men's NBL1 East play with his Maitland Mustangs by being named the competition's most valuable player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.