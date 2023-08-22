FORMER Bathurst basketball star Will Cranston-Lown was rewarded for a dominant season of men's NBL1 East play with his Maitland Mustangs by being named the competition's most valuable player.
It's one of the biggest honours to date in the career of the former Bathurst Goldminer and Regis University guard, who ended his campaign in the national second-tier competition with 20.4 points per game, 5.2 assists per game and 2.7 steals per game.
Those point came at a 52 per cent success rate from the field and a lethal 47 per cent from three point range.
Cranston-Lown came up just shy of completing an MVP-Championship double after his Mustangs went down 83-80 to the Sutherland Sharks.
"With the quality of players in the league, to get MVP over them is a great feeling," Cranston-Lown said.
"I never went into the season with a plan to get MVP, but when the season finished there were people saying to me I had a good chance of getting it. I said that we finished seventh and they usually give it to the best player on the best team.
"Statistically I had a great year though. I was up there in points, assists and steals per game. I felt that I took a big leap this year.
"I've always been a big percentages guy, and any time you miss a shot it hurts because it's effectively a turnover. I spent a lot of time in the gym getting my shot right and my got my three point percentage up to 47 per cent."
The only thing that could have made the award even better was an NBL1 East title to go alongside it.
Maitland had made a stunning run from seventh on the ladder to reach the decider, as did the Sharks who had journeyed there from fifth.
The grand final at Sydney University got away from Maitland over the middle quarters when they found themselves down 64-55 at three-quarter time.
Mustangs mounted a comeback, which included a Cranston-Lown three pointer inside the last three minutes to reduce the gap to four, but they left their run too late.
Maitland had a rough day from the three point line, shooting four of 26.
"That's two years in a row where we've got down my three points. It's tough doing all that work to get back to the same game only to have the same result," Cranston-Lown said.
"It's frustrating but it happened, but it's just basketball at the end of the day."
A place on an NBL roster remains a goal for Cranston-Lown but with rosters locked in for the new season, which gets underway in a month's time, it looks like another campaign of NBL1 will be on the cards.
"We'll see what happens with next year. I'm still not quite sure what I'll be doing," he said.
"Hopefully next year will be the year. I was in talks with a couple of NBL teams throughout the year, but they all believe that the East is the weaker conference and that I have to prove myself in the North or South.
"I might still stay and run it back and try to win a championship, we'll see. The passion is still there and I'll still be training as much as I do."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
