It was an opportunity for future college students to discover what study options are available and see what university life is like.
Charles Sturt University in Bathurst held its 2023 Open Day recently, opening its doors for tours around the state-of-the-art facilities.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
There was live entertainment, giveaways, competitions and every students favourite - free food.
Tours through the lecture halls, labs, theatre, accommodation and everything the Bathurst campus has to offer were facilitated by current students while teaching staff were on hand to answer any questions and give insight on what to expect in the lectures and tutorials on offer.
The Western Advocate popped by and caught up with some of the prospective pupils. Pictures from the day are featured in the gallery above.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.