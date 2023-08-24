Perfect blend of style and comfort

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday August 25: 3 Samuel Way, The Lagoon:
Not often does the opportunity arise to secure a just complete "dream home" in what has fast become the dress circle lifestyle estate of the Bathurst region. Private road access, reserved for only three residences, takes you to 3 Samuel Way which is conveniently close to the entry of Apsley Views Estate at the Lagoon Road. Perfectly situated, this 1.09 hectare block of land is ideally located to capture endless views and enjoy a sundrenched aspect.
Built as a "forever home", the finer details included in the planning and design stage of the home have been executed to perfection during construction and the result is a stunning home of distinction and comfort. The home is filled with natural light and the attention to details in finishes and layout really give this home style and make it a delight to live in.
3 Samuel Way is comprised of four generous bedrooms, each with walk-in robes or built-in robes, along with a designer main bathroom and a private ensuite. These include in-floor heating, floor to ceiling high-end tiles, and back lit mirrors.
The dream kitchen features all-electric slimline appliances and are accompanied by Caesar Stone waterfall benchtops, with the island bench the perfect spot to enjoy breakfast or that morning coffee. Coupled with the large open plan living and dining area, it is the ideal place to entertain friends and family.
The laundry is a great size and provides plenty of storage and bench space, while throughout the home there is zoned and ducted air-conditioning along with split system air-conditioning to keep you comfortable no matter what the weather is doing outside.
The double garage provides plenty of space for your vehicles and storage, while new owners can capitalise on the already considerable investment in the properties external infrastructure that currently includes a 150,000L rainwater tank, chook shed with power, and a large machinery shed.
3 Samuel Way is located just a short 15 minute drive from the vibrant CBD of Bathurst, allowing you to enjoy the quiet country life, but still have city conveniences close at hand. Take the opportunity to put your personal touch on this fabulous property and get to living your best life as soon as possible, all while avoiding the uncertainty of both time and price escalations of building.
