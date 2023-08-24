Perthville Public will celebrate a proud history and big future next month as the school turns 150.
There are big celebrations planned as the school looks to the past and forward to its future, cementing its place in the region as a centre of excellence in public education.
Relieving school principal Nicholas Bullock said current and former staff and students have come together to plan the school's sesquicentenary, which will be held on Saturday, September 16, both in the school grounds and later with a dinner at Bathurst Panthers.
Mr Bullock said as the school prepares for the major celebration, it's obvious anyone with a connection to Perthville Public has a clear love for their time there.
Assistant principal Kirralee Fitzpatrick has been collecting snippets of history, and said there are many lovely stories being told.
"There has been lots of uptake from past teachers and past students," Mrs Fitzpatrick said.
One of them "is a beautiful letter", she said, which was written to a student from a former school principal, Owen Carroll.
"She was taught by Mr Owen Carroll, who was the teacher in charge at the time, and they idolised him."
Mrs Fitzpatrick said the student, who then went on to become a teacher herself, had spoken about the connection Mr Carroll had with his students.
"When she found out he was unwell [Mr Carroll died in 1979] she contacted him, just to let him know the impact he had her life.
"He had made such an impression on her life - he had sent her down the path of teaching.
"There was a poem he taught her [Where Go The Boats? by Robert Louis Stevenson] which really resonated with her ... she recalls him reading it to the class, and the words stuck by her and led her to being a teacher," she said.
Mrs Fitzpatrick said it had been incredibly interesting wading through the old newspaper clippings written about the school.
"There is so much stuff and I find it so interesting, especially being a former [Perthville Public] student.
"You can see the change in technology over the years, mainly with photos. There are lots of photos coming in and you can see the way school was delivered.
"I can see what it was like before my time and then you think, yes, I remember that and then there's a gap in between and now all the technology.
"For me, that's what has been so interesting."
The 150th celebrations will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 10-2pm. The school will host an open day and everyone is invited to experience what school was like then and what it is now.
The official opening will be held at noon and an evening dinner will also be held at Bathurst Panthers, with tickets to the event still available through this link or by calling 6337 2316.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
