THIS year marked 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War and the withdrawal of Australian troops.
To honour the veterans, a commemoration ceremony was held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Bathurst on Sunday the 18th of August.
Some 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam. Over 3,000 were wounded and 523 lost their lives during the war, including many men and women of the Bathurst community.
The ceremony held here in Bathurst was a time for our vets, their friends and family, and members of the community to remember the sacrifice that was made.
After the official proceedings at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park, lunch was provided at the Bathurst RSL.
The Western Advocate made time to stop by and catch up with some of our local vets. You can see all the pictures in the gallery above.
