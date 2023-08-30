Western Advocate
Renewed hope of finding the Bathurst grassland earless dragon

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
THERE has never been an extinction of a reptile species on mainland Australia, but that could all change if the Bathurst grassland earless dragon isn't spotted soon.

