THEY promised to give it everything they had in a low stakes AFL Central West senior men's game and the Bathurst Giants and Bushrangers delivered on that in Saturday's latest entertaining addition to their derby's history.
Giants recovered from a 10-point half-time deficit to be 13-10-88 to 9-12-66 victors at George Park 1, picking up their fourth straight derby win in the process.
It was the last game for the Giants before they return to the same venue in a fortnight's time for the grand final where they will play the winner of the upcoming Bushrangers versus Orange Tigers preliminary final.
Giants' duo of Coopers, Brien and Traves, combined for eight goals while Bushrangers captain Andrew James kicked three for his side.
The two sides went virtually goal for goal throughout the first half as the Bushrangers slightly increased their three point lead at quarter-time out to 10 at the main break.
Giants started to put things together from that point on and outscored their opponents 10 goals to four to maintain their winning run over the defending champions.
The improved second half showing was pleasing to Giants coach Shane Broes, who said it gives his side an idea of the standard they need to try and replicate on the biggest day of the season.
"We didn't play our best footy in the first half, and credit goes to the Bushrangers because they played quite well," he said.
"After half-time we changed a couple of things and the boys really lifted.
"We just need to try and maintain that standard for a bit longer, because our best football is really good. In the third quarter we came out and kicked five goals to their one, before they got one more late.
"When we've got the foot down we sometimes take it off. We just need to make sure we're bringing a four quarter performance in a fortnight's time."
The result reaffirms the Giants' position as the favourites for the grand final, having never looked back this season ever since dropping the opening derby of the season against the defending champion Bushrangers.
It's the best opportunity for the Giants to take out their maiden senior men's flag ever since the 2021 decider, where the team directly qualified for the grand final but couldn't play the game due to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Meanwhile the Bushrangers were left feeling disappointed to not continue their strong start to the match over the final two quarters.
"We definitely went out with the intention to win it, especially to try and build up momentum for the run home. We didn't want to muck around with rotations too much, and try to have those working properly," James said.
"We were in it for the long time but it was just the first couple of minutes in the last quarter where they kicked a couple and we couldn't quite peg it back.
"I thought it was still a step forward for us, and it was probably the most engaged that the boys have looked all year."
Bushrangers know that they'll need a better full-game performance if they're to beat the Giants on their next meeting, but there's still a preliminary final to get through if they're to face their rivals again.
James said it's important to not just assume that they'll be gifted an easy passage to the club's 19th straight grand final appearance, especially after the Tigers gave them a scare in their last clash.
"We've still got to beat Orange and it was only two games ago where they nearly beat us on the siren," he said.
"They can knock us off so we really need to be ready for this weekend. Last weekend was a great stepping stone for that, because I felt we had those last couple of rotations working right."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
