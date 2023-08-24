THIS week is dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness of vocational education and training across Australia.
Those doing apprenticeships and traineeships are the next generation of skilled workers who will build our cities, care for our health, and feed our mouths.
It is important to raise awareness about pathways into training and education, the necessity of trades, skills and VET to today's society and the diversity of training and career opportunities available to young people beginning their careers and, just as importantly, older people considering a career change.
We are currently experiencing an increase in demand for skilled workers and labour, so this year's theme, "What are you looking for?", is fitting to help address this skills shortage by matching what people are looking for in a career with their life experience and skills.
I recently met with Skillset, who assist in finding the right career path for people to create lifelong, meaningful careers.
Focusing on regional NSW, Skillset offers a range of services including recruitment, apprenticeship and traineeship services, skills development and mentoring programs as well as alternative senior school education pathways.
In particular, Skillset's Youth Connect program aligns well with this year's National Skills Week theme of "What are you looking for?" by guiding young people to plan, set and achieve career goals through tangible steps that use personal strengths and locally available training and workplace opportunities.
