Mr and Mrs Harding met on a night out at the local pub in Cowra, when a mutual friend introduced them. Mrs Harding claims it was "love at first sight" and the couple have been together ever since.
The pair celebrated their love by getting married at Boxgrove in Bathurst on March 18, this year.
The pair wed at the venue in front of immediate family, close friends, aunties and uncles and first cousins. Mrs Harding was delighted her uncle, aunty and cousin travelled from Japan for the event.
The highlight of the day for Mrs Harding was seeing her husband.
"Seeing my husband standing at the end of the altar, knowing this was the beginning of the rest of our lives," she said.
The bride wore a dress from Penrith Bridal Centre and the bridesmaids wore dresses from Brides of Sydney.
The groom and groomsmen wore suits from Tarocash.
The couple were married by Haley Rutherford from Love Notes Ceremonies.
Photos were expertly captured by Mitchell Duff from the Nomad Collective and partner Maddi was the videographer.
Bev's Catering did the food and John Koukoulas from Pro DJs Australia doubled as DJ and MC. Kalya from Blooms by Kayla put together the flowers.
The couple have settled in Cowra with their four dachshunds Lola, Lexi, Bonnie and Enzo.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
