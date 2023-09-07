ALCOHOL has copped much of the blame for a man's night out that came to an end with two front smashed windows, a court has heard.
Jasper Rush, 23, of Rocket Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 to destroy/damage property.
Police documents before the court said Rush and a group of friends were at the 1880 Hotel in Bathurst about 11.30pm on June 24, 2023 after a night visiting various pubs in the CBD.
Ten minutes after letting Rush inside of the hotel, a security guard heard a loud bang.
The witness turned to see Rush walking away from the front door and towards a window, which he then punched.
Rush was asked to leave, and as he was making his way out, he said "(expletive) this pub".
Court documents said police arrived a short time later and saw both the front door and window damaged.
The officers then saw Rush walking from the area.
Rush was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham asked the court to consider dealing with his client by way of an order without a conviction, given Rush's age and lack of record.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found in favour of the request, describing Rush's behaviour as somewhat "out of character".
"I think you are one of those who wouldn't be here if it weren't for alcohol," Ms Ellis said.
"You are a good member of society who made a bad call that night."
Rush was placed on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
