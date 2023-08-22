THERE was an array of Harry Potters, princesses and superheroes, as Eglinton Public School hosted its annual Book Week parade.
Over 400 students participated in the parade, showing-off their costumes and get-ups, with excited parents and family members watching on.
Eglinton Public School principal Kaileen Carr said it was fantastic to see students dressed up in so many different book characters.
She hopes it will inspire a generation of children to immerse themselves in reading.
"We're trying to get that love of reading happening within the school," she said.
"We also held our book fair today, which helps generate some funds for the school, so we can buy new books for the library."
Ms Carr said she was pleased to see how well the school community embraced Book Week.
"Everybody has come dressed in a costume and if they happen to forget, the staff always help dress the kids," she said.
One student event opted to dress up as a former USA president.
"One of our Year 4 students dressed up as Donald Trump and brought a book to support his cause."
There are 420 students at Eglinton Public School, across 20 different classes.
This year's Book Week theme is Read, Grow, Desire, with the featured artist Matt Oatley.
