Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Real Estate Institute of NSW CEO Tim McKibbin talks rental vacancy rate, density in Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
August 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real Estate Institute of NSW CEO Tim McKibbin was in Bathurst back in 2021. He is pictured with then-institute president Leanne Pilkington at Rydges Mount Panorama.
Real Estate Institute of NSW CEO Tim McKibbin was in Bathurst back in 2021. He is pictured with then-institute president Leanne Pilkington at Rydges Mount Panorama.

AN eye-wateringly tight Central West rental vacancy rate of 1.2 per cent is actually effectively zero, according to a real estate organisation head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.