AN eye-wateringly tight Central West rental vacancy rate of 1.2 per cent is actually effectively zero, according to a real estate organisation head.
"At 1.2 per cent, you might as well say that there is nothing available," Real Estate Institute of NSW CEO Tim McKibbin said ahead of the institute's visit to Bathurst this week.
"There certainly would not be a suite of properties available to respond to the various requirements.
"For example, you might have a family moving there that needs a four-bedroom home. I wouldn't be surprised if there's no four-bedroom homes.
"Or somebody else is looking for a studio and there's no studio.
"Yes, there's 1.2 per cent of properties available, but at that level, I don't think there would be a lot of choice.
"And also the demand there, from what I can see, is very strong."
His comments follow a growing concern about the availability of housing - for rent or otherwise - in Bathurst as the city's population grows and its property struggles to keep up.
Macquarie Medi Spa director Karla McDiarmid told the Western Advocate early this year that filling staff shortages was being made more difficult because new employees moving to Bathurst from out of town could not find somewhere to live.
Mayor Robert Taylor, meanwhile, told the Advocate last year that a tightening in the city's housing supply had been due to factors including a "slightly higher population growth rate than trend, supply chain and labour shortages, and land owners with approved residential developments delaying the release".
In response, he said council had been "reviewing land release options with a view to increasing supply, as well as reviewing planning controls to ensure infill development can be optimised".
The Real Estate Institute of NSW's Mr McKibbin said Bathurst, as well as other cities within a short drive of Sydney, had been changed by the COVID-driven realisation that it was possible to work from home quite effectively.
If you only have to travel back to Sydney once a fortnight or so, "then places like Bathurst look extremely attractive", he said.
"You get a far better lifestyle, in many respects, than living in Sydney. And you take your Sydney money out there [to Bathurst] and it's quite good.
"The median house price here in Sydney is about $1.1 million."
On the other big property topic in Bathurst - density - Mr McKibbin said the modern property buyer wanted more options than just the quarter-acre block.
Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones pointed to a planned apartment tower in Dubbo and a redevelopment of the former Orange Hospital site when he told the Advocate last year that Bathurst "needs more medium to high density residential developments and that means going up, not going out".
"We're taking valuable agricultural land [for housing estates on the city's outskirts] and also providing infrastructure further out, like roads, sewer, water, that are expensive when you've got existing infrastructure here [in the centre of the city] that could be better utilised," he said.
Mr McKibbin said "the property consumer these days is far more diverse than they were 40 years ago".
"Forty, 50 years ago, everybody wanted a quarter-acre block and you put a freestanding house on it. And you had a lawn and every Saturday you mowed it.
"I couldn't think of anything worse. I live in a townhouse and I've got a small courtyard.
"Not everybody wants that quarter-acre block. People still want high quality accommodation, but they're happy to have higher density accommodation and then have a shared recreational facility - your local park and swings and barbecues and these sorts of things."
The Real Estate Institute of NSW's visit to Bathurst Panthers on Thursday, August 24 will aim to explain to those in the industry what is new and what is changing in the sector.
Mr McKibbin said rental property management, in particular, is becoming "very, very complex" as the rules constantly change.
"It's a full-time job just staying up with your obligations," he said.
In terms of the tiny rental vacancy rate in places such as Bathurst, Mr McKibbin said the "problem we have is that we just don't have enough property".
"I think things are going to get worse until we sit down and actually recognise that the problem is supply," he said.
"What we need is for residential rental investors to see residential rental property as attractive. And unfortunately, right now, it's going in the other direction."
He said overly tenant-favourable initiatives from government will simply convince potential property investors to put their money elsewhere.
