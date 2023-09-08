A WOMAN has told a court she is determined to change after she was caught behind the wheel without a licence.
Charlotte Rose Taylor, 29, of Mutton Falls Road, O'Connell, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 to driving while disqualified.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling the Mid-Western Highway in Bathurst at about 8.15am on June 13, 2023 when they saw an unregistered black Suzuki Swift travelling east.
Police said they activated their warning devices and stopped the vehicle a short distance later on the corner of Browning and Stewart streets.
Police say Taylor was behind the wheel as they approached the vehicle and asked for her licence.
According to police, Taylor began to cry as she said she didn't have one.
Police did checks on the RMS database, which showed Taylor's licence had been disqualified until October 13, 2023.
"I have no other way to get to work. I live out of town," Taylor said, according to the police documents.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told a self-represented Taylor that she was "disappointed" to see her back before court.
"You have a bad driving record and a number of criminal charges ... you are moving up the scale of seriousness," Ms Ellis said.
Taylor said in reply that she was "determined to become a more valuable member of society" after a turbulent year.
"I've sold my car. I walk an hour to the bus stop," she said.
"I fully take responsibility for my actions that day. I'm so much more than who is on that paper [police documents]."
Taylor was placed on a community correction order for 18 months and disqualified from driving for six months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.