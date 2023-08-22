A MAN involved in a two-vehicle crash will appear before court, facing a set of driving charges.
Emergency services were called to a head-on crash between a Ford Ranger and Ford Fiesta about 1.25pm on February 12, 2023 along Jenolan Caves Road in Hartley.
The driver of the Ranger - a 45-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Nepean hospital with minor injuries.
The occupants of the Fiesta - a 38-year-old male driver and a 37-year-old female passenger - were both airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene that was later examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Following intensive inquiries, the 45-year-old man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving occasions grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear at Lithgow Local Court on October 26, 2023.
