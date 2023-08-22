THE 2023 Bathurst Eisteddfod might be only four days old, but there's still been plenty of young stars shining on the big stage.
Now in its 78th year, the Bathurst Eisteddfod will bring hundreds of people together to the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), as they compete in speech, drama, music and dance.
Speech, dance and drama has featured in the opening four days and Bathurst Eisteddfod president Renee Fowler said she's been pleased by the talent that has been on show.
"It's been incredible," she said.
"Our adjudicators and scribes commented on Monday that they're getting better every year.
"The kids seem to lift their game more and more."
As of Tuesday, the eisteddfod was up to its senior soloists.
"We have our speech still running in the hall," Ms Fowler said.
"We had our senior scholarship on Monday night, which was fantastic. It was very, very strong.
"We now run through our seniors, then to our groups on the weekend."
The music program is set to get run from August 29 to September 6, while the final dance categories conclude on September 2 and the final speech and drama categories conclude on August 31.
Contestants are also expected to travel from outside of NSW to attend too, including Canberra and Bendigo.
For more information, visit the Bathurst Eisteddfod Facebook page.
