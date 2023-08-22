Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Eisteddfod an opportunity for young stars to shine on big stage

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:33am, first published August 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE 2023 Bathurst Eisteddfod might be only four days old, but there's still been plenty of young stars shining on the big stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.