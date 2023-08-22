FOLLOWING a thunderstorm warning on Tuesday afternoon, there will be another indication this weekend that winter is fading and the season is changing.
The NSW Rural Fire Service is warning that members will be conducting a hazard reduction burn north of Bathurst during "a small window of opportunity where weather conditions are conducive".
NSW RFS operational officer Brett Taylor said crews will undertake controlled burning in the Peel Native Flora and Fauna Reserve Trust starting at 11am this Saturday, August 26 .
The operation is expected to finish around 6pm this Sunday, August 27.
"Hazard reduction is a vital element in helping to reduce the intensity of bushfires," Officer Taylor said.
"This controlled burn will help protect properties and assets in the Peel areas and also assist firefighters to control any future bushfires.
"This operation is an important part of our local Bushfire Risk Management Plan."
The preparation for the next fire season in the Bathurst region will come just five months after thousands of hectares were burnt at Hill End during an unseasonably hot first month of autumn.
The Alpha Road bushfire at Hill End broke out on March 5 and destroyed homes and other structures and killed livestock in the weeks that followed before it was finally brought under control.
Hot, dry conditions are forecast this summer after a number of summers of more mild weather.
Officer Taylor said "there is only a small window of opportunity where weather conditions are conducive to completing controlled burns".
"For a hazard reduction burn to be successful, we require the right wind and temperature conditions and for ground fuels to be sufficiently dry."
Officer Taylor is advising residents to take appropriate precautions during the hazard reduction operation.
"This includes keeping doors and windows closed, removing washing from clotheslines and making sure pets are kept in a protected area," he said.
"If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice.
"Asthma sufferers need to follow their Asthma Action Plan and take their relieving medication where necessary.
"If symptoms get worse, asthma sufferers need to seek medical advice."
Further advice is available from the Asthma Australia website: asthma.org.au/triggers/wood-heaters-woodfires-and-bushfires/.
"Motorists in the area should slow down and take extra care if driving through smoke, keep windows up and turn their headlights on," Officer Taylor said.
"Only call triple-0 if you see an unattended fire. Please don't call just to report smoky conditions. Save triple-0 for emergencies.
"For more information, please contact the Rural Fire Service Chifley/Lithgow Team on 1300 258 737 during office hours, 8.30am to 4.30pm.
"Information can be found on the NSW Rural Fire Service website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or download the Hazards Near Me app, available for Apple or Android."
