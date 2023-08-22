RE: Proposed rates hike and go-kart track.
I see that the council is still pushing for a go-kart track for 14 meetings a year to make money, as councillor Aubin states.
The Bathurst ratepayers own the Mount, not the council.
If it's so lucrative, why put the pressure on rate hikes? Why not fund it out of council-owned land sales, subdivisions, rented property, Chifley Dam, art gallery?
I could go on.
Don't waste our ratepayers' money.
Councillors, the ratepayers voted you in and we can vote you out. Wake up.
