Even if the community says no, IPART might say yes to rate increase

RE: Proposed rate hike.
I have looked at the proposed increase and the impact it will have on my family.
Our rates increased 22 per cent this current financial year (2023-2024) and with the proposed council option of 68 per cent over two years, this will bring our accumulated increase over three years to 90 per cent.
It will also increase my rates in 2024/25 from $4000 to $6000. Yes, an increase of $2000 and income to the council of $20 million for that year.
There was great unrest at the recent council meeting with question time going for over two hours.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The decision made at the meeting was to basically leave it up to community consultation, being one of the least resistances.
However, many will be very concerned that recent community consultation in Lithgow that was strongly opposed by ratepayers was agreed to by IPART in support of the council.
We are all facing increased cost of living and it's time for our council to closely examine its costs and possibly sell off some of its land assets that are producing rates or income.
Unlike Lithgow, we are very fortunate that council is in a very strong overall financial/asset position generated mainly from other income from land development and Mount Panorama.
I encourage all ratepayers to get involved in the community consultation and let's try to stop this proposed rate increase.
