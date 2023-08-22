Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tennis Talk | Three sides in contention for remaining grand final spot

By John Bullock
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:30am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With team USF Bulls of Percy Raveneau, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Dan McLeay, Paul Toole and Jim Geyer cementing a spot in this year's winter competition three other sides all have chances of making the grand final with just one round to go this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.