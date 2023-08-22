With team USF Bulls of Percy Raveneau, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Dan McLeay, Paul Toole and Jim Geyer cementing a spot in this year's winter competition three other sides all have chances of making the grand final with just one round to go this Saturday.
Match convey 'Iron lady' Allyson Schumacher believes this year's winter competition is one of the closest on record.
"It's been a long time since we have seen three teams fighting for a spot in the grand final with just one round to go. It comes down to good handicapping to have teams so close on points, and the committee have been spot on. It's just amazing," she said.
Club committeeman Graeme Stapleton believes of the three sides vying for that grand final spot there is only one side that can make it and knock off the tall poppy side USF Bulls and that is Team Witchita of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Bailey Honeyman, Jason Honeyman, Paul Clancy and Stacey Markwick.
"Just remember you have Slugger Bullock in the side, a grand final specialist, and a player that has won seven grand finals, doesn't that say something? Slugger knows how to tackle grand finals and lift his players over the line. Just wait for his Trump card to do the tricks," Stapleton said.
With one round to go the danger players to look out for next week will be 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Jim Geyer, Paul Toole, Garth Hindmarch, Sarah Tree, Percy Raveneau and Slugger John Bullock.
All players are capable of playing magical tennis and can turn a match.
Chief tipster and bookie extrauninar Peter Sloane believes the hot favourites Team USF Bulls can't be beaten and have firmed in the market from 6 to 1, to 2 to 1 to win the big one.
Well folks it's going to be one he'll of a fight on just who will make the grand final.
The place to be this Saturday is the Eglinton Tennis Club. Be there or be square.
Until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
