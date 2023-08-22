Majellan proves too strong for Lithgow in winter pennants action

Game 4, rink 5. Ian Shaw, Paul Rodenhuis and Barry McPherson had a great game against Bobby Bourke, Daniel Prasad and Robert Keady, winning 24-17. Bobby brought his Formula One Driving boots and had many a high-speed pursuit. In some cases, it paid off, in others, not so much. Ian and his crew had a handy lead of 10-1 after five ends, but Bobby's team fought back to equalise at 13-all after fourteen ends. From there we had equal scores at 16 and 17-all. Going into the last end, Ian's side had three on the jack and three behind. Bobby managed to dislodge one, but Ian replaced it to take seven shots.