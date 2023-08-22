Majellan proves too strong for Lithgow in winter pennants action

There was no play in the Pennants as there were other Zone 4 events being held. Next week we are hosts to Majellan on Saturday and Lithgow Workies on Sunday.
Social Games
Wednesday 16th August
Game 1, rink 2. Ray Noonan and long-absent Kevin Miller had a win over Bob Lindsay and Jack Smith with a score of 22-20. Shorty and Kevin were always in front, leading 10-5 after nine and 22-14 after eighteen. Bob and Jack took the last three ends and six shots.
Game 2, rink 3. Garry Hotham and Paul Reece had a decisive win 29-14 over Alby Homer and Denis Oxley. Although the score was 5-all at the sixth end, Garry and Paul streaked ahead with a 19-8 score after the eleventh end. From there, they consolidated by winning five ends to four, and ten shots to six.
Game 3, rink 4. Peter Drew, Phill Murray and Bob Foster had a close tussle against Kathy Evans, Scott Bennett and John Fulton to come out on top with a score of 19-16. Peter's side scored a four first- off and was ahead until the eleventh end when Kathy's side briefly overtook them. From there the scores were level on 9-, 14-, 15- and 16-all. Peter's team came good in the last two ends for the win.
Game 4, rink 5. Ian Shaw, Paul Rodenhuis and Barry McPherson had a great game against Bobby Bourke, Daniel Prasad and Robert Keady, winning 24-17. Bobby brought his Formula One Driving boots and had many a high-speed pursuit. In some cases, it paid off, in others, not so much. Ian and his crew had a handy lead of 10-1 after five ends, but Bobby's team fought back to equalise at 13-all after fourteen ends. From there we had equal scores at 16 and 17-all. Going into the last end, Ian's side had three on the jack and three behind. Bobby managed to dislodge one, but Ian replaced it to take seven shots.
Game 5, rink 6. Nev Townsend benefitted from a recent cataract operation, he can now see the Jack! With teammates John McDonagh and Bruce Rich, he walloped the team of Jim Grives, John Martin and David Beale with a winning score of 28-13. The teams were fairly close at 11-7 after ten ends when a six followed by a three put Nev's team well in front on 20-7. From there, they steadily drew away to the win.
Saturday 19th August
A cold, windy day kept most people at home. Fourteen players came out despite the conditions.
Game 1, rink 2. Luke Dobbie and John McDonagh beat Alby Homer and Jim Grives, 22-17. Luke and John were never headed although Alby and Jim closed the gap towards the end with a five to bring the score to 20-16.
Game 2, rink 3. Bobby Bourke and Nev Townsend had a clear win over Denis Oxley and Chris Stafford with the score of 34-16. Nev's new eye was still working as he and Bobby had a 12-4 lead after eight ends. After twelve, the score was on 16-7, then 23-10 after eighteen. Despite the cold, they played on until twenty-five ends were completed.
Game 3, rink 5. John Archer, Norm Hayes and Phill Murray were clear winners over Garry Hotham, Pat Duff and Louise Hall with a winning score of 25-13. John's team lead 8-1 after the sixth end, then 18-6 after the thirteenth. A six in the fifteenth put them well in front on 24-9.
By The Bowling Shark
Even with the cold weather setting in over the weekend didn't stop 19 brave souls getting out there for a social game. This is how the week rolled:
Saturday 12 August 2023
Rink two: Dave Josh and Lacie Koszta had an A grade match against Geoff Thorne and Paul Francis who proved they had what it takes to gain momentum early. Team Francis was well in front by the 10th (19-4) and held the lead to the very end winning 25-20.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, Ted Parker and Peter Zylstra drew level on the 3rd (4 all) against Shaun Elphick, Peter Phegan and Trevor Sharpham. It looked to be anyone's game early, but Team Sharpham took control from the 9th end to win the match 29-9.
Rink four: John Bosson, Ron Hogan and Paul Galvin opened the scoring against Peter Martin, Tim Pickstone and Mick McDonald. Both teams fought for dominance with the scores locked on the 5th (4 all), 11th (10 all), 15th (12 all) and again on the 18th (14 all). Team McDonald snuck home 17-15.
Rink five: Steve Finnerty, Greg Cross and Terry Burke were 4 all after 4 ends of play against Terry Clark, Glen Carter and Mick Sewell. Team Burke picked up 5 points on the 6th to take the lead and dominated to the end to win 26-16.
Rink six: Bob Charlton, Des Sanders and Josh Roberson were up 12-6 by the 13th against Dan Rochefort, John Toole and Jeff Adams. It looked set for Team Roberson to have a big win but Team Adams fought back to level the match on the 20th (18 all). Team Roberson lucky to get the win 19-18.
Rink ten: Val Zylstra, Wendy Rayner and Betsy Thornberry dominated the opposition of Lorna Hayes, Liz Draper and Mel Parker. Team Thornberry lead from the start to the finish and ran away with the lead to win 15-8.
Sunday 13 August 2023
Winter Men's Pennants - at Majellan
Rink two: Jeff Adams, Peter Drew, Glen Urza and Craig Bush were on demolition mode from the start against Lithgow Workies Greg Purser, Brian Giblet, Trevor Schram and Brian Judge. Team Majellan was out to a 22-0 lead by the 12th and held it to the end winning 36-7.
Rink four: Allan Clark, Ron Hollebone, Ron McGarry and Tim Pickstone had a closer match against Lithgow Workies Dennis Hull, Wayne Clark, Steve Lesslie and Colin Phelan. The scores were tied on the 11th (8 all) and Majellan took the match by the horns and won 19-17.
Tuesday 15 August 2023
Rink two: Steve Finnerty (swing bowler), Terry Clark and Ted Parker was down 10-4 by the 7th against Steve Finnerty, Daryl Howard and Mick Foxall. Both teams were in it until Team Foxall took charge from the 17th and ran away with the win 31-14.
Rink three: Tony Smith, Shaun Elphick and Tim Pickstone was up 10-0 by the 4th against Terry Chifley, Glen Carter and Colin Pickstone. Team (Tim) Pickstone lead for the entire match to take an easy win 32-18.
Rink four: Jake Shurmer, John Mackey and Hugh Brennan were in a battle against Kevin Dwyer, Bill Mackey and Peter Drew. The scores were locked at 12 all after 13 ends, with Team Brennan opened the gap and held onto win the match 20-16.
Rink five: Tom Beck, Peter Phegan and Ron Hogan failed to keep up with the opposition of Mick Burke, Keith Pender and Max Elms. Team Hogan almost caught up on the 17th being 12-16 down on the 17th. Team Elms winning the match 21-13.
Rink six: Ron Hollebone, Robert Rooke and Ron McGarry were in trouble early against Geoff Thorne, John Bosson and Josh Roberson. Team McGarry was 5-19 down by the 13th and things did not improve much for the remainder of the match going down 26-9.
Rink seven: Peter Mathis and Allan Clark were 21-1 in front against John Toole and Jim Clark. Team (Allan) Clark held to opposition out for the remaining ends of the match to take the win 31-9.
Saturday 19 August 2023
Rink two: John Mackey and Dave Josh were going toe to toe against Josh Roberson and Hugh Brennan for the first 10 ends. However, from there Team Brennan took control of the match and held Team Josh on 6 points for 8 ends to take the win 21-10.
Rink three: Greg Cross, Glen Carter and Terry James were locked at 9 all after 13 ends of play against Shaun Elphick, Kevin Dwyer and Greg Hallett. Team Hallett took the lead until Team James got a 7 point end on the 17th. Team James winning 20-18.
Rink four: Graham Scott and Ron McGarry had an easy run against Tom King and Ron Hogan. Team McGarry was up 18-7 by the 13th and held the lead to the very end of the match to win 30-15.
Rink five: Terry Clark (swing bowler), Jeff Adams and Noel Witney was up 22-8 by the 13th against Terry Clark, Max Elms and Dan Rochefort. Team Witney held the lead to the end and took an easy win 32-11.
Sunday 20 August 2023
Rink one: Anne Pickstone, Mel Parker and Tim Pickstone looked set for a big win with a 13-8 difference by the 11th against Glen Carter, Greg Cross and Allan Clark. However, Team Clark fought back but just fell short to go down 14-12.
Rink two: Kevin Dwyer, Betsy Thornberry and Noel Witney were locked at 6 all after 6 ends of play against Ruby Elphick, Shaun Elphick and Peter Drew. Team Drew got five end wins in a row to take the lead and the win 15-10.
Tuesday 22 August 2023
Rink two: Ted Parker, Mick Burke and Mick Foxall were sitting in the box seat with a 13-3 lead by the 9th against Greg Hallett, Ron McGarry and Hugh Brennan. Team Brennan was held at 3 points for 7 ends and fought back to just fall short 25-21.
Rink three: Glen Carter, John Mackey and Josh Roberson had a good front end of the match to be 8 all after 12 ends against Shaun Elphick, Jim Clark and Kevin Miller. Team Roberson fell behind soon after and went down 23-14.
Rink four: Terry Chifley, Kevin Dwyer and Des Sanders were looking the goods after 12 ends of play being 21-3 in front of Bob Charlton, Peter Phegan and Noel Witney. Team Sanders was lucky though with Team witney winning 6 ends in a row, Team Sanders winning 23-15.
Rink five: Tony Smith, Graham Scott and Allan Clark were 4 all after 7 ends of play against Ian Warren, Ron Hogan and Bill Mackey. Team Clark pulled out all the stops to get the advantage over a rookie skip to take the win 22-14.
Rink six: Jake Shurmer, John Bosson and Brian Hope were sluggish in the front end of the match against Peter Mathis, Tommy Beck and Peter Zylstra. Team Zylstra was up 10-2 by the 8th, but Team Hope fought back to be one behind on the 13th (13-14). Team Zylstra getting the win 24-19.
Rink seven: Bryce Peard, Daryl Howard and Max Elms trailed from the start against Terry Clark, Bill Dawson and Peter Drew. Team Elms pulled out every trick in the book to try and get the advantage but fell short in the end going down 21-16.
This wraps up the week at the Majellan, so until I see you all again, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
