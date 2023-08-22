Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Majellan proves too strong for Lithgow in winter pennants action

Updated August 23 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST CITY

There was no play in the Pennants as there were other Zone 4 events being held. Next week we are hosts to Majellan on Saturday and Lithgow Workies on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.