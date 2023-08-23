BATHURST'S Emma White has made her return to the Australian Country women's hockey side for a second consecutive year - only this time she knows well in advance that she'll be a part of the team's overseas tour.
White went away as the youngest member of the Australian Country Wattles team during this year's tour of Singapore and Malaysia after being called up into the 18-player squad in the weeks leading up to the tour.
There was no such uncertainty about whether White would be among the team this time around, as the Souths player got named in the Australian team mere moments after New South Wales' recent grand final match at the Australian Country Championships.
It was a magic moment and a welcome pick-me-up for White after her NSW team went down in a shoot out to Queensland in the gold medal match.
The Wattles, along with the men's side that Bathurst's Tyler Willott will be a part of, will tour New Zealand in April.
White was a bundle of nerves as the team was being announced, and said the feeling of being picked was almost indescribable.
"It was amazing to be selected. We were all on the team together as the presentation was going and everyone knows when they're about to announce the teams.
"I really wanted to hear my name called over the speakers in that starting 18, and when I did hear my name I looked over at my mum and dad and almost started crying."
NSW players dominated the women's selections with eight players making the cut.
"It's really nice to have some familiar faces in there from New South Wales. Quite a few of them made the team," White said.
"I also got to have a chat with some the girls before we left Victoria who made the team from Queensland, WA and the ADF and they seem great, and they're very impressive players in their own right."
White remembers her promotion to the Australian country team as being an inspirational moment for her career.
It's driven her to strive for constant improvement and a potential professional career further down the line.
"When I got home from the tour last year I remember coming home, sitting down with my partner and my mum and dad saying 'This is what I want to do'," she said.
"It was a big conversation, where I laid out the road that I'd have to take, with the training and fitness work I'd have to do. I remember how nice it was to get home after this tournament and have a relaxing moment after all of that after always being on the go - even though you love it and you love the end reward."
