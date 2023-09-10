A STRING of "reckless" acts has brought a 28-year-old man before court, in what his solicitor described as a turning point.
Rhys Tutton of Mendel Drive, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 after he entered pleas of guilty on earlier occasions to;
Court documents state Tutton went to a home in Kelso about 11am on March 13, 2023, where he had an argument with a woman.
Tutton yelled at the victim to give back a pair of sunglasses, and after she refused, he began to knock on the window and threatened to break it.
The court heard Tutton then banged on the glass panel, causing it to shatter.
The fly screen was also damaged as a result.
Tutton left before police arrived about 11.35am and spoke with the woman, who gave an electronic statement.
Tutton was arrested on March 15 about 4pm at Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a similar version of the incident.
Court documents state police were called to a home on Tyndall Street in Kelso about 11.15pm on April 19, 2023 in relation to a possible AVO breach.
Once they arrived, the victim - who is a protected person in an AVO against Tutton - said a friend was at her home and saw Tutton walking around the front yard.
The victim told officers she opened her front door and began to record Tutton on a Snapchat video, as she threatened to call police.
The court heard Tutton then walked away.
Police said they went to a home on Howick Street in Bathurst about 1pm on May 15 where they found Tutton asleep on a couch.
He was arrested and searched.
Police found two rolled up pieces of clear plastic with cannabis leaf inside of Tutton's jacket pocket.
During an interview with officers, Tutton said the drugs were his and he paid $50 for it, which was later weighed as 8.39 grams.
Legal Aid solicitor Joseph Harding submitted to the court the actions of his client - who was on conditional liberty at the time of the offences - were "not towards the higher end".
"The damage was more reckless than a deliberate act. And he did make partial admissions," Mr Harding said.
"The drugs were also a very small amount and for personal use ... He has a long standing history of drug use, which he uses as a form of self-medication.
"The aim of the day for Mr Tutton is to get himself clean so he stays out of these situations."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis placed Tutton on an 18-month community correction order, with the condition he do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
He was also fined $800.
