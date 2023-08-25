COULD you hear the 'Thunder' rumbling inside the indoor sports stadium?
It was filled with Bathurst kids learning the ropes from some of the state's top cricketers, as part of the annual Cricket NSW Country Blitz.
Members of the Sydney Thunder cricket team are visiting kids in the Central West, with hopes to spark a love and enthusiam for the sport.
And Bathurst was on the list of stopovers.
"The Country Blitz comes once a year to the Central West and we pick where we go," cricket manager Central West Angus Norton said.
Whether it's having a hit in the backyard with the family or playing in a local team on weekends, the best cricketers all started out with one thing in common - a love for the sport.
