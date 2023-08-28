THOUSANDS of Daffodils have been ordered and will be making their way to Vanessa Pringle Floral Design, in preparation for this year's Yellow Day.
The 2023 event will take place on Thursday, August 31, in a drive through setting out the front of the florist, where bunches of Daffodils will be available for purchase from 8:30am until sold out.
Delivering the flowers to your car windows, will be Vanessa Pringle herself, and local cancer awareness pioneers Mandy Wilding and Heather Larnach.
And it's all to raise money for three fundraisers.
The bunches will be sold for ten dollars each, and fifty percent of the profits will be split evenly between Can Assist, the Cancer Council, and ovarian cancer funding and research.
"Can Assist is local so funds will be staying here in Bathurst, in the 2795," Ms Wilding said.
"And both Heather and I are associated with ovarian cancer. I lost my mum this year to ovarian cancer and Heather's mum has experienced it as well."
Another way that Ms Larnach and Ms Wilding are hoping to amp up the funds, is by dressing as bees, and encouraging people to come along and take pictures with them, all for a gold coin donation.
Ms Wilding said that those wanting a picture should park in an area that is clear of the drive through flower delivery service, and walk the rest of the way.
There will also be a hashtag so that these pictures can be promoted on social media, in an attempt to further the reach of awareness.
This will be the fifth year running that Vanessa Pringle has participated in the fundraiser, and she is hoping to match the amount raised last year.
During the 2022 event, more than $12,000 was raised, and more than 1000 daffodils were sold at the florist.
"I just think it's a great opportunity to give back to the community," Ms Pringle said.
"It's already a day that everybody associated with yellow and daffodils, so it's a missed opportunity if we don't do it."
Daffodil bunches can be purchased from on the day via either cash or card transactions, and there will also be other businesses that are getting behind the good cause.
The hospital, Brilliant Street Cafe and Macquarie Medi Spa are getting behind the cause, and Ms Pringle said she would love to see other Bathurst businesses participate.
"If there is anyone that wants to bulk order, just ring us and we can get them delivered," Ms Pringle said.
