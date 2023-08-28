Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs Bathurst to sell Daffodils on Yellow Day

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
August 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THOUSANDS of Daffodils have been ordered and will be making their way to Vanessa Pringle Floral Design, in preparation for this year's Yellow Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.