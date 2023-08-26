Lithgow's new track is on track for January

GRNSW CEO Mr Rob Macaulay has confirmed that the multi-million dollar upgrade to the Lithgow greyhound track is about to commence with a scheduled completion early next year.
With preliminary planning now completed and the tender process underway, works on the $3.1 million upgrade are expected to commence in early October with a completion date set for January.
The exciting news for greyhound participants in the Central West comes as GRNSW revealed a recent report showing that greyhound racing in the NSW's Central West and Orana regions now delivers more than $29 million a year in benefits to the NSW economy.
"I am delighted to be able to announce that work will begin shortly on the upgrade to Lithgow, our oldest club in Australia," Mr Macaulay said.
"As I discussed when we announced that GRNSW would be undertaking this major work at Lithgow, there has been a void for participants in the region since we lost the Bathurst track at Kennerson Park in the floods last November.
"As a result there has been no TAB track between Richmond, across the mountains and all the way to Dubbo, so this became a priority for us and while there has been some delays beyond our control, we are now full steam ahead and the intention is to have the upgrades completed in January, which I'm sure will be the perfect way to start the new year for all participants from right around the region."
A new two turn, 472m (circumference increased from 462m) track will be built at Lithgow with four starts of 320m, 410m, 520m, and 600m. Turns will be a larger radii from 48m to 53m, transitions will be added, and a SafeChase Lure system will be installed. Other additions will be improvements to the kennels, and patron facilities, as well as a new semaphore board and winning post.
"Once complete the people of Lithgow will not only have a track and venue to be proud of, but one that will be ready to host TAB racing while a new track in the Central West is being built," Mr Macaulay said.
Mr Macaulay's announcement came as a recent IER report, which scoped the entire NSW greyhound racing industry, revealed that $29.5 million in value-added economic activity is generated annually by greyhound racing in the Central West and Orana regions.
"The Central West and Orana regions are vital regions for our sport, with more than 1,400 roles occupied across breeders, owners, trainers, racing club and industry staff, volunteers and other deeply valued participants.
"These are the locals in a community who invest in the towns throughout the Central West not to mention pay taxes and contribute to the state's coffers - both directly and indirectly - to the tune of $29.5 million per annum."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
