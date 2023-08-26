Western Advocate
Lithgow's new track is on track for January

August 26 2023 - 11:30am
Work will begin shortly on the upgrades to Lithgow's facilities. Picture supplied
GRNSW CEO Mr Rob Macaulay has confirmed that the multi-million dollar upgrade to the Lithgow greyhound track is about to commence with a scheduled completion early next year.

