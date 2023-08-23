IF the Bathurst Bulldogs are looking for a general to direct their Blowes Cup grand final bid this Saturday against the Orange Emus then most would select Kurt Weekes to fill that role.
As the Bulldogs look to defend their Blowes Cup title at home this weekend they'll be looking to spring surprises and keep the pace high at the ruck, which is where Weekes comes into the picture.
Not many in the competition can spread the ball as quickly while directing the game as well as Weekes, and those factors have contributed to Bulldogs' success in playing an expansive brand of rugby union over the past few seasons.
He'll be one of seven players who started last year's grand final that will once again be in the run-on 15 this Saturday, and is eager to soak in the Ashwood Park atmosphere on the biggest day of the season.
"Playing at home is going to play a big part. The crowd love to get around it and it's a great vibe," he said.
"If we just stick to the structure and do our own jobs everything should go to plan, but no doubt Emus will be firing and looking for redemption as well.
"The first half of that last game against them we probably didn't quite ice a few tries there that we could have but once we held onto the ball and starved them of possession it was great for us."
In a season full of fluctuations for the defending champions Weekes was a welcome constant, both with his presence on the field and with his standard of play.
Weekes is currently forging a new partnership in the halves alongside Will Oldham, who found himself moved to the number 10 spot following an injury to Brad Glasson.
It was a combination that rose to the occasion in the major semi-final.
That's part of another motivating factor for Weekes and the Bulldogs in the grand final: Getting the win for those who won't be able to suit up for the big game.
"There's probably been a few unlucky injuries for guys like Tom Felsch, Mark Donnelly and Brad Glasson who all got themselves in unlucky scenarios, but that's what comes with the game unfortunately," he said.
"The guys who have stepped up have done unreal, which has been really good to see."
Nothing builds confidence like getting a hoodoo of the back.
For Weekes that came in the team's big win over the Dubbo Kangaroos just over a month ago when he picked up his first try of the season.
"It's been while. It had become a bit of a running joke there," he said.
"I don't think I even scored last year so it was great to get across the line. It's all a bit of fun though, and the boys were loving it.
"I try and tell the boys that setting tries up feels just as good as scoring them," he laughed.
"We're all going out there to do our jobs and it's been coming along really well."
Weekes has his fingers crossed for the possible finals sweep for the club, but said it's been exciting to see other clubs showing promise.
"It's really great to see the likes of City really coming back, and they've got second and third grade in the grand finals, and we've been seeing some good competitive football week in and week out," he said.
"That's something that's great for the competition and good for rugby in the region."
