A MAN has been thrown behind bars after he "recklessly" hit a police officer in the face, and left them with an ongoing dental bill.
Michael Jason McKeon, 37, of Havannah Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on August 11, 2023 for assaulting a cop, resisting police and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state McKeon went to report for bail at Bathurst Police Station about 10am on May 7, 2023 when he was asked why he hadn't gone the day beforehand.
McKeon explained to police he did, and tried to find a reporting slip in his car, but after he failed to find one, he was arrested.
The court heard McKeon then argued to be given more chances.
Police said they grabbed hold of McKeon, who pulled free and was taken to the ground by officers.
As he laid with his arms locked behind him, McKeon tried to stop police from handcuffing him.
Officers were scratched as McKeon freed himself, again.
Court documents state McKeon struck an officer in the face.
He was then escorted to the rear of the police station.
The court heard the officer involved had to receive ongoing dental treatment for the assault.
On a separate occasion, police were doing patrols of the South Bathurst area when they saw an orange Ford Ranger stop outside of a suspected drug location about 11pm on April 25.
Shortly afterwards, police saw the car heading west along Lloyds Road, before they stopped the vehicle on Havannah Street.
As officers approached the car, they saw McKeon in the passenger seat and a protected person in an AVO against him in the driver's seat.
The person told police she was driving McKeon to the police station to report on bail.
McKeon was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Solicitor Angus Edwards addressed the court on each charge against McKeon, and described the contravene as "certainly towards the lower end" of seriousness with no threat of violence.
Mr Edwards then described the assault of the officer as "reckless".
"There were a number of officers on Mr McKeon, which caused him some pain when he struggled," Mr Edwards said.
"After he hit thesSergeant in the face, he apologised almost immediately, which showed he realised things had gone too far."
In sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said McKeon "seems more inclined to give a positive interpretation of life as opposed to what's accurate".
"There is a lack of remorse, and there is denied knowledge of the AVO ... An alternative to jail by way of an intensive correction order is not appropriate or available for Mr McKeon," Ms Ellis said.
McKeon, for these matters and another unrelated charge before the court, was sentenced to two years in prison, with a non-parole period of one year and six months.
He will be eligible for release on November 7, 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.