THE community is being invited to vote on a design feature for the Great Western Highway duplication near Lithgow as the project's progress becomes more visible.
The duplication of 2.4 kilometres of the road at Little Hartley was stopped and then restarted earlier this year after the Coalition lost power in NSW and Labor formed government.
The project will also include a new road bridge that Transport for NSW says will "safely carry motorists travelling on Coxs River Road over the Great Western Highway".
Early work on the Little Hartley duplication got started late last year and there has been recent pavement testing on the existing highway.
Transport for NSW acting regional director west Holly Davies said civil work for the project will include the construction of two retaining walls on a new realigned section of the highway, east of Coxs River Road behind the Lolly Bug.
The two walls will be 180 and 240 metres long and will range in height from 1.5 metres to seven metres.
"The retaining walls will be a key feature of the upgraded road, with thousands of motorists passing them every day," she said.
"Now the community has been invited to have its say on the appearance of the walls."
Ms Davies said that, once built, the new retaining walls will be rendered with hundreds of panels facing the highway.
"We have two options for the members of the community to select from, a lighter and a darker coloured panel, and we will hold a number of short information sessions where members of the community can see the test panels for themselves and then vote for their preference," she said.
"We hope the community embraces this opportunity and look forward to hearing their feedback on the panel options."
Transport for NSW says the community information sessions will be held beside the Lolly Bug on the Great Western Highway at Little Hartley at 10am on Tuesday, August 29, Wednesday, August 30 and Saturday, September 2.
Parking will be available in the Lolly Bug car park.
Transport for NSW says places are limited, so people are asked to register online at https://bit.ly/3KLLngV to book a spot at one of the information sessions.
Alternatively, those who would like to see photos of the panel options and cast a vote are able to go to https://bit.ly/45PR7P5.
The NSW Government is also duplicating a section of the Great Western Highway at Medlow Bath.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.