BATHURST Netball Association (BNA) has thrown its support around umpires who have suffered verbal abuse from spectators.
The BNA took to its Facebook page late last month to slam recent instances of abuse, describing it as "truly disheartening".
"At BNA we have a zero-tolerance policy for such behaviour. Umpire decisions are final and not up for debate," the post said.
"Remember, our umpires are the backbone of our netball community, enabling us to play the sport we love."
BNA senior and junior umpire convener Saphai Mitai-Ngatai said some umpires don't want to return because of the abuse they've received.
"I've had a few girls leave. I've had some return as well, but a majority of them don't even want to umpire anymore," she said.
She said that because of COVID-19, when the 2020 and 2021 seasons were massively affected, umpires did not receive the usual development that they would normally be affordably.
It forced many new umpires had to transition much quicker than usual.
"Their resilience isn't the same as it was before COVID," Ms Mitai-Ngatai said.
"Any niggling that's coming from the sidelines is fully affecting these kids, especially because we missed nearly three years of developing umpires.
"Last year, we had to develop them pretty fast, so they could umpire games by themselves.
"They're still in transition and I don't think parents, coaches and players realise the effect of their words towards umpires."
Netball is one of the most played sports in Bathurst, which means there is an enormous workload for umpires to manage.
And while there's around 120 umpires on the books, about half will umpire on a regular basis.
"We've got 65 teams in juniors and not enough umpires to cover slots," she said.
"We've got nearly 30-40 teams in seniors and just no one wants to put their hands up.
"Our umpires are usually doubling and tripling up.
"I've got girls that play in senior and junior divisions, so they'll end up doing five umpiring slots plus playing their two rounds."
Ms Mitai-Ngatai praised the effort her umpires put in, despite the abuse and setbacks they face.
"I'm so pleased with them," she said.
"This will be our second year of a full season since COVID and I'm so proud and pleased with how they're coming along.
"I've got their back, no matter what. Their mental health state comes before anything else.
"Just remember that they're humans. They have feelings and they can hear everything that surrounds the court, on and off."
