A LIFE full of "great sadness" has earned a teen on the brink of institutionalisation one last chance to get the 'life of his dreams'.
Jumain Wickey, 19, of High Street, West Bathurst appeared before Bathurst Local Court by audio-visual link from prison on August 14, 2023 to be sentenced for:
Court documents state a Toyota Corolla was left outside of a home on Stanley Street in Bathurst on the evening of February 20, 2023, where belongings from inside and a nearby black Unagi electric scooter (worth $800) had been stolen.
The following day about 6pm, a MG wagon was parked outside of a home on Esrom Street in West Bathurst, along with a Toyota Fortuner.
The owner of the MG went to her car on February 22 about 5.30am and found the driver's window had been smashed, and a brown handbag inside of the car was stolen.
The court heard the Toyota had also been rummaged through, with $120 cash, a wallet and necklace missing.
On the same day, an unlocked Hyundai Elantra sedan was parked in a carport of a Howick Street home in Bathurst.
The owner of the car noticed three bags of tools and a nearby Nikua bike had been stolen overnight.
Police documents tendered to the court said the victim's security camera had recorded the incident, and showed an identifiable Wickey, who wore a distinctive gold watch, chain and Chicago Bulls hat.
Police executed a search warrant at Wickey's High Street home about 9am on March 1, where they found a Unagi scooter.
Wickey was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he denied a number of the incidents.
On a separate occasion, Wickey was riding a red and white Honda trail bike with no registration plates along Suttor Street in West Bathurst about 2pm on February 22, 2023.
At the time, police were doing patrols when they saw Wickey standing outside of a home on McGrath Street with a motorbike.
Wickey was asked by police if he had been riding the vehicle, and he said "yeah, I just bought it and was testing it out".
The court heard he then gave police details, which were used to confirm his licence had been disqualified for 12 months.
"Can I just say something? There is no photos of me riding the bike, is there?" Wickey asked.
Police showed Wickey a video, and he replied "that's me, you can tell".
During submissions in open court, Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Felicia Chui told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis of Wickey's "troubled" life.
Ms Chui explained Wickey had begun to take drugs before the age of 10, and went up the scale of substances as he aged, from cannabis to methamphetamine to heroin.
The court also heard through Ms Chui that Wickey had spent most of his adult life behind bars, and deserved the benefit of an intensive correction order (ICO) as an alternative to prison.
"Since he turned 18 (in 2021), he has spent 487 days in custody, and has only been out for 170," Ms Chui said.
"He hasn't had the support of an ICO and he needs it. He is not a vehicle for deterrence."
Contrary to the defence's submissions, police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce said while it was a "sad case", Wickey needed an adequate sentence.
"He has made choices that have taken him down this path," Srgnt Pearce said.
"The charges are serious and impact the community he lives in."
Ms Ellis said she felt "great sadness" for Wickey, who had hopes of becoming a mechanic, and offered a final chance for him to free himself from "the black hole of drugs".
"If you think five and a half months in jail was hard, try 18 months in the community. Perhaps it's being cruel to be kind," Ms Ellis said.
"I am trying to support you in getting the life you dream about. Get yourself free from all drugs.
"It will be hard ... but you can do it, do it for that child inside of you."
Wickey was placed on an 18-month ICO and disqualified from driving for six months.
