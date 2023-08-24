THE strength of the Bathurst Giants' junior program will be on full display this Sunday at Waratahs Sports Ground as the club writes a historic chapter in their short history.
Giants will field a team in all four AFL Central West junior grand finals on the same day for the first time, as their under 12s, 14s, 17s and youth girls squads pursue premiership glory at the Orange ground.
The weekend's action will continue a strong rivalry between the Giants and the Orange Tigers which is developing at the junior level.
The clubs are set to meet in every one of this Sunday's deciders, with the exception of the 14s clash against the Dubbo Junior AFL Club.
Bathurst Giants junior president Kathy Sloan said it's great to mark a special season with such an achievement.
"It's our tenth season this year and it's the first time we've had all four junior sides in," she said.
"It was so exciting on Sunday when we got all four teams in. It's a lot of hard work from the committee, parents and coaches that goes towards achieving that.
"Without them we don't get to this point."
Three of the Giants squads had to take the longer path to grand final day.
Only the 14s gained direct passage, courtesy of being minor premiers, while the other three clubs fought through the preliminary finals to get there.
The under 12s put away 16 goals in a thumping win over Dubbo, the 17s put the game beyond Dubbo's reach in a dominant third quarter while the youth girls saw off a late charge from Bushrangers to secure a win.
Sloan said just having the chance to win all four finals is something the club treasures.
"It would be amazing to do that. Obviously Orange are the favourites in three of them - because they were the first team through - but it's great just having that chance," she said.
"We started off on Sunday with a great win over Dubbo and then our youth girls managed to get through from third place after beating the Bushrangers and then our 17s finished off with a great win over Dubbo."
Under 12s get grand final day underway from 9.30am, with 14s to play at 11.10am, youth girls at 12.50pm and 17s to round out the day at 2.30pm.
