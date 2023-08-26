MY nephew - a 15-year-old boy - said it was the best movie he'd ever seen. My partner, a middle aged bloke, loved it.
The movie? Barbie, of course!
I loved it too. It was funny, feminist and gleefully subversive while somehow staying inside the lines of a family-friendly, brand-friendly, Hollywood film.
As I left the cinema, I already had a debilitating earworm: the Barbie song that includes the lines, Life in plastic, it's fantastic!
I remember my first encounter, as a child, with Barbie's plastic high-heeled shoes that slipped so satisfyingly over feet moulded to be permanently on tippy-toes.
Each shoe was so tiny, so perfect, so easy to lose.
I imagine lost Barbie shoes, from the 1960s to the present, in nooks and crannies across the wide brown land from Pannawonica to Perthville.
On a beach in Perth, there are seahorse-shaped bins for collecting bits of plastic rubbish. It's part of a research project called the Marine Litter Monitoring Project, where citizens are asked to deposit plastic bits and pieces they find in the sand.
The idea is to trace plastic litter as it moves through stormwater drains out into the ocean.
Researcher Dr Linda Davies told the ABC her collection includes plastic lollipop sticks, those squeezy single-serve tomato sauce containers and (now discontinued, but hanging around) plastic straws from McDonald's.
One particularly harmful bit of plastic pollution takes the form of nurdles: small white/translucent balls of plastic that are bought and sold in bulk around the world, ready to be coloured, stamped, extruded and made into everything from plastic shopping bags and soft drink bottles to clothing and tiny shoes for dolls.
According to Dr Davies, the nurdles look like eggs to some marine animals. When eaten, they can clog up their digestive systems.
Despite bans on plastic shopping bags and the return to paper straws, our plastic addiction only seems to be getting worse.
On Temu, the giant new online distribution outfit, you can buy tiny, tiny plastic drink bottles for a tiny plastic fridge that sits in the kitchen of a plastic house.
If that doesn't tickle your fancy, you can choose from any amount of other plastic whatsits designed to give pleasure for hours or minutes and to last - broken, lost or discarded - for generations.
