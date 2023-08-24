WE'RE set for another showdown between Bathurst's two Western Premier League (WPL) and this time a spot in the grand final is on line.
Bathurst '75 enjoyed a dominate 2023 campaign, the club's second year back in the WPL, claiming the minor premiership seven points ahead of Barnstoneworth United and Panorama in second and third respectively.
And while the Goats had an away match against Barnies in the first week of the finals, they got the job done in a 4-2 victory.
Incredibly, it was Barnies first defeat at home in regular time at their home ground of Sir Jack Brabham Park since 2021.
It makes for a tantalising affair on Saturday, when the royal blues and Goats clash at Proctor Park, as both teams have what it takes to win.
Panorama got up in the first derby of the year 2-0, but the Goats were brought back down to earth in the final round of the regular season, when '75 claimed a comprehensive 6-1 win.
We've seen these two teams play a fair bit this year.
Here's our arguments for why each team can win.
They're the minor premiers.
They've been the best team all season.
They got some of the best players in the comp.
Shall I say anymore?
The royal blues have proved that they are the team to beat.
You don't finished seven points clear of second by being an average team.
Their attack is relentless, having scored 51 goals in just 14 games for an average of 3.64 goals a game.
They also have the second best defence in the league, only leaking 26 goals in the 14-game regular season.
Striker James Christie shared the goal boot, alongside Barnstoneworth United's Colombian maestro Carlos Castrillon, with 14 games, including a four-goal haul against Dubbo Bulls back in May.
Jack Press has also been an impressive addition to the squad, the former Collegians and Abercrombie striker scoring nine goals.
Kyle Cummings and Luke Mutton have been standouts in the midfield, much like they were during the 2022 season.
Ex-CSU FC captain Callum Weafer has been a key acquisitions in the backline, complementing the likes of Nikki Spice and ex-teammate Andrew Smith.
Ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was once quoted saying, "Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles."
If that motto is true, than Panorama look the goods.
While their attack isn't crash hot - 28 goals in 14 games is the fifth-joint best in the league - their defence is another story.
The Goats conceded just 18 goals during the regular season, the best in the league, eight less than the second best in '75.
Ricky Guihot has built a team that is hell-bent on defence, with Hayden Griffiths, skipper Paul Long, Thomas Dale and Jarvis Callan-McKechnie his preferred back four, with Chris Davis a formidable stopper in goals.
Jarred Portegies, who had a few injury issues at the start of the year, has been a regular in the backline over the years, but has been utilised as a striker late on.
And while they've haven't scored as many goals as their rivals, Ryan Peacock and Jaiden Culbert have been serious threats all season.
If Panorama can nab an early goal or two, there's no doubt they can defend it out to get a result.
But they can't afford the royal blues to get on top early, like they did back in round 14.
Whatever happens, Proctor Park will be hosting the grand final on Saturday, September 9.
Panorama's win against Barnies last Saturday ensured that.
It's the first time Proctor Park will host the WPL decider in either the current (since 2020) or old (1994-2012) edition of the competition.
Six previous deciders were held in Bathurst, but at the old Alec Lamberton Park, the old home of Bathurst '75.
That ground, off Lee Street in Kelso, hosted the 1995, 1997, 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007 grand finals, with Bathurst '75 winning only half of those deciders.
