A TIRED, old building on the fringe of the Bathurst central business district could be transformed into a thriving new restaurant.
The former DJ Healey & Sons General Storekeepers building sits prominently on the corner of Havannah and Lambert streets.
It has been many things over the years, including a discount tool retailer, a blinds and shutters store and, most recently, the home of Time Warp Collectables.
The latter closed at the end of June, 2023, and now a development application (DA) has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council to turn the two-tenancy building into a restaurant and bar.
It follows the sale of the building in December, 2022.
Under the plans, a commercial kitchen would be constructed at the rear of the building and several non-load-bearing walls would be removed to open up the usable floor space of the new restaurant dining area.
The building plans submitted with the DA show a new bar being constructed on one side of the existing wall that currently divides the two tenancies.
On the other side of the wall, the Lambert Street side, would be a counter area with a coffee machine.
The DA also seeks consent to construct a deck on the north eastern side of the building, which, according to the Statement of Environmental Effects prepared by Aaron Schumacher, would be used for outdoor dining.
It is also proposed to attach a prefabricated structure to the north western side of the building, which would be accessible from the new kitchen and contain a cool room and dry storage.
New amenities, including an accessible bathroom, and a car park at the rear of the premises are also part of the plans for the site.
Very little external building work is proposed, but some new windows would be added on the Lambert Street side that complement the site, along with signage.
In his SoEE, Mr Schumacher said the restaurant will be called 92 @ Storekeepers, and confirmed it would be owned and operated by the owner of 9inety2wo, a fine dining restaurant in Bentinck Street which has been in business for 20 years.
"The owner(s) have been in the hospitality industry for a number of years, have a wealth of experience in the industry, have a passion for fine dining and ambitions to bring life back into the fine dining industry of the Bathurst area," he said.
"... The new premises will be a hub for food lovers to enjoy fine dining, with the development incorporating a mix of fine food, relaxed bar dining, both indoor and outdoor dining options and an attractive kitchen garden area, bringing paddock to plate ideas to life.
"The kitchen garden will be an attractive use of an otherwise run-down vacant portion of land within the outskirts of the CBD of Bathurst."
He said the development seeks to "seamlessly fit into the surrounding area and increase the street appeal", and is fully compliant with the planning controls.
He indicated it should be approved by council.
