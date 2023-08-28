Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

New fine dining restaurant proposed for former general store building

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TIRED, old building on the fringe of the Bathurst central business district could be transformed into a thriving new restaurant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.