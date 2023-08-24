Do you have an example of botanical beauty? Newbridge gallery wants to see it

PREPARATIONS are continuing for the Spring Into Art weekend at Newbridge, south-west of Bathurst.
The weekend, from October 20 to 22, will feature an art show and artisan markets, according to spokeswoman Sarah Hunter.
As well, she says the beautiful gardens of Newbridge will be open for visitors' enjoyment.
In support of the Spring Into Art weekend, Olde Bridge Gallery at 1 Caloola Street will complement the open gardens, live music and Back Creek Art Show with an exhibition titled "Botanical Beauty".
Local artists are being invited to submit artwork with a botanical theme for the exhibition, which will be held from October 14 to 28.
Further information is available from Olde Bridge Gallery.
Ms Hunter has also issued a reminder that entries for all sections of the Back Creek Art Show are now open and will close on October 8.
Entry forms can be found at www.newbridgensw.com.au.
The art show opening night will be held on Friday, October 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.