Oxley says: 'WILBUR' is the ultimate Travelling Wilbury. He has moved around multiple clubs in the zone and has found himself back at the Kennel in 2023 with an opportunity to add to his own and the clubs Trophy cabinet. He was instrumental in the victory against Emus in 2019 and I believe he again will be a significant factor in this years Grand Final. With a strong passing, running and kicking game he offers plenty in attack. His defence has amped up this year as he pushed for selection in 1 st grade through his focus on team.