Loosehead Prop
Coach Dean Oxley says: 'THE PANTHER' as elusive as his name sake with his fast footwork and ability to get around the paddock. A successful Blue Bull in 2023 who has plenty of big game experience.
Hooker
Oxley says: 'DELUX' is not just the leader of the pack but also the leader of the team and the leading try scorer. He knows how to win and is ready to give everything to help his team go back-to-back. A Cockatoo again in 2023 who is in the best form of his career.
Tighthead Prop
Oxley says: 'ABES' is the strong man in the Bulldog scrum. His passion for building muscle is only equalled by his desire to win a 1 st grade premiership. He has taken every opportunity that has presented with his David Goggin no nonsense approach to life and the challenges that present. His work ethic and application is second to none.
Second row
Oxley says: 'TRAV' has returned to the club in 2023 in outstanding form. He is uncompromising in defense, but he also knows how to sniff out a try. The ultimate team man who will leave it all on the park come Saturday.
Second Row
Oxley says: 'JAS' has also returned to the club in 2023 after a sabbatical. His size and power have been a welcome sight to a normally smaller pack. The power running and jumping in the lineout adds a new dimension to the Bulldogs game.
Flanker
Oxley says: 'JZ', also known as 'ICEMAN' is a new Bulldog in 2023. His commitment to the cause and the club sees him demonstrate zero respect for his body with bone jarring defense and explosive advantage line running. He is quietly spoken preferring to let his actions speak for him.
Flanker
Oxley says: 'CRACKERS' was disappointed last year not to raise the cup with the boys and he has worked hard to correct his style of play. One of the fastest and hardest breakaways I have had the pleasure to coach, he scored a try against Dubbo that was outstanding. His lineout skills are important but it is his commitment to team that stands out for me.
Number 8
Oxley says: 'SEE' is the silent assassin. He has moved into the pigs while enjoying a year in the W.A. comp. Uncompromising is a word used frequently but it personifies both his defence and his power running. Dynamic play makes him hard to contain and will cause Emus some difficult problems to solve.
Halfback
Oxley says: 'BRUISER' is a club stalwart who has enjoyed Grand final success in the top grade and represented the zone at Country Week in 2022. He is a game manager, has the best pass in the competition, is also one of the fittest in the comp and his goal kicking has been exceptional in 2023.
Five-eighth
Oxley says: 'WILBUR' is the ultimate Travelling Wilbury. He has moved around multiple clubs in the zone and has found himself back at the Kennel in 2023 with an opportunity to add to his own and the clubs Trophy cabinet. He was instrumental in the victory against Emus in 2019 and I believe he again will be a significant factor in this years Grand Final. With a strong passing, running and kicking game he offers plenty in attack. His defence has amped up this year as he pushed for selection in 1 st grade through his focus on team.
Wing
Oxley says: You can't coach aggression and commitment and 'JOHNNY SINS' has it in spades. He knows his way to the try line but and he also is tenacious in defense. He has been a massive part of the on field and off field culture and hopefully he has found a home at the Kennel in his first season in 1st grade.
Inside centre
Oxley says: 'DAVO' is the ultimate quiet achiever. His consistency and composure give the team the confidence to play the footy that they do. You know it when he hits you in defense and he is a handful with his power running. He scored one of the classiest tries of the season in Cowra that demonstrated what he really can do. His sleight of hand helped set up the win in 2022 Grand Final so ignore him at your peril.
Outside Centre
Oxley says: 'PLUM' has done the work now he is wanting the prize. He committed to a massive off-season building power and strength to give the Dogs the go forward that we can play off. He still maintained his ability to beat the man with a strong fend, fast feet and speed. He received the man of the match in the Caldwell Cup final and was subsequently selected in the Cockatoos for 2023. His belief in his ability has grown and he is excited to get on the paddock and rip in.
Wing
Oxley says: 'ROOSTER' is that elusive classy back who can play anywhere from 10 to 15 and he has. He understands the game and wants his hands on the ball to bamboozle the defense. He quietly goes about his business until he wants possession and that's when the Dogs stand up and listen. He is strong in both defense and attack and is a game winner on his day.
Fullback
Oxley says: 'NASHY' was the Cockatoo fullback in 2022 who has returned from injury in the last month to stamp his class on the game. In a year when the dogs have experienced seven season ending injuries Nashy has returned and lifted the boys with his ability to glide through the defense with his loping stride and evasive swerve. The talisman for the Bathurst Bulldogs in 2019 and 2022 he is looking for a third championship ring.
