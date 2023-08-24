RE: Proposed rates rise.
I have downloaded the various documents and will be reviewing in due course, but the table of rate rises is misleading.
Yes, it does show the cumulative increase during the SV [special variation] period (only) but not the full four years.
It should have a column showing overall cumulative increase of 11.5 per cent, 70.7 per cent, 77.2 per cent and 73.6 per cent so that we can compare the overall effect over the four years.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Wonder why council wants option 3 (option 2 - two year SV) of an overall 77.2 per cent increase!
In the last 11 years, my base rates have increased by 75 per cent, or 6.8 per cent per annum.
Waste connection 9.8 per cent p.a., water connection 4.6 per cent p.a., water usage per litre 1.2 per cent p.a. and sewer 5.38 per cent p.a..
Inflation during that time averaged approximately 2.7 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.