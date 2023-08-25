IT'S the Ferguson Cup grand final matchup that looked destined to happen just a matter of weeks into this year's season, and finally the Dubbo Kangaroos-Bathurst Bulldogs rematch is ready to take place.
Even with the home crowd behind them Bulldogs will be going into this Saturday's decider at Ashwood Park as the underdogs, determined to flip around the result from the clubs' major semi-final clash a fortnight ago.
The finals jitters struck the Bulldogs in a big way during that 33-7 defeat to the minor premiers.
It forced the team to undergo a big reevaluation ahead of their preliminary final, and the squad looked far more clinical in their 40-0 victory last Saturday over the Orange Emus.
That's a performance which has set a great platform for the Bulldogs ahead of a greatly anticipated grand final rematch against their biggest rivals.
Bulldogs know they've got what it takes to get over the top of the 'Roos, having done so only last month, so it could come down to how well the Bathurst team puts their previous performance against Dubbo behind them.
Two of the biggest contributing factors to Dubbo's semi-final success were their determination at the breakdown and their far superior retention of possession.
Bulldogs coach Matt Waterford knows his side can be much improved in that regard, and expects his side to be fired up for the game that matters most.
"We were very poor against Dubbo. We had one of those games where we were off in pretty much every aspect of the game and Dubbo were able to capitalise on it," he said.
"Last was great to just get back to basics. The result went our way and now we find ourselves back in the big dance.
"We set ourselves three goals at the start of the year: Finish in the top two, to give ourselves that second chance in finals, reach the grand final and then win on the big day.
"There's no excuses for that last game against Dubbo. We just need to be better."
Dubbo got the early edge over Bulldogs this season with a 12-7 win at Ashwood Park and repeated that success on their own turf, holding the Bathurst women to a rare scoreless result in a 17-0 win.
Bathurst toughed out a 10-5 win in the third encounter, which remains Dubbo's only taste of defeat this year.
The major semi-final remains the only true blowout result of the season.
"There's a really good rivalry growing between us," Waterford said.
"I think the Central West representative team shows how strong these two sides are, with the sheer representation they get in there.
"It's no disrespect to the other clubs out there but us and Dubbo are the two clubs at the forefront at the moment. At some stage the tide will turn, but for now we're going to continue working hard and hopefully the results keep coming for both sides."
The Ferguson Cup grand final kicks off at Ashwood Park from 10.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.