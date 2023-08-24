Vanity projects, lost opportunities, expensive bargains: I believe this council has lost its way

RE: Proposed rates rise.
All leaders currently acknowledge a cost-of-living crisis - energy, food, rents, etc.
One group stands out - our local council, who refuse to acknowledge what the public are going through.
A 68.6 per cent rate increase proposal is beyond outrageous.
Let me remind councillors we used to have rate pauses.
I believe decisions over time have shown the public that the council has lost its way: wasted funds on fourth-order vanity projects such as a second track, a go-kart track (even taking out a loan), an infrastructure backlog of $100 million when our local member was a minister in a NSW Government swimming in infrastructure funds.
There have been lost opportunities for a second crossing to Kelso, a city bypass project not seeking funds and real water security with vision for an enlarged city of the future, not a stormwater band-aid in a drought.
Given two buildings from the state government for a dollar, that need funds to keep upright, we thought we got a bargain.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Core business is rates, roads and rubbish.
Should you finally go ahead with this massive increase, we the public have some levers at our disposal.
We can vote you out at the next election and replace you with councillors who understand budgets and financial management; councillors with independent thought who would make the necessary changes.
Business as usual will not cut it. Bathurst deserves better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.