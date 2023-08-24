ALL the best primary school swimmers from across Australia have gathered this week at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, and Lyndall Peychers will be among the action.
Peychers is off to the School Sports Australia 10-12 Years Swimming Championships, which are currently underway, hoping to showcase her skills against Australia's top juniors.
There will be four events on the program for Peychers, with swims in the 10 years 100 metres backstroke and medley relay on Sunday and the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle on Monday.
Peychers will look to continue what's been a strong year for her after she was named the under 10s champion swimmer at the Mountains and Plains Swimming Championships during the summer season.
Peychers is a member of the Bathurst Swim Club, who have been thrilled to see one of their top swimmers making it to a high level.
"It's a huge, huge achievement for her. It's great for someone so young to find themselves at a national event like that," BSC's publicity officer Deanne Wade said.
"She's worked really hard and has been a great swimmer ever since she started. She's been quite the standout from the beginning. She's just got that natural talent and has plenty of drive."
As a school-based event, the championship are not just a chance for Peychers to represent her city but also the Meadow Flat Public School.
The school recently held a mufti day gold coin fundraiser to assist Peychers and her family in the lead up to the championships in Sydney.
It's been an impressive journey for Peychers to get to this stage.
She progressed through school, zone and regional carnivals to get to the NSW PSSA Championships, where Peychers was able to qualify for her three events at the national level.
Peychers qualified for the SSA Championships following her strong performances at NSW PSSA, where she was sixth in the 50m freestyle and second in the 50m backstroke.
An opportunity now presents itself for Peychers to reach the Pacific School Games if she can mark herself among the top performers at the national level.
