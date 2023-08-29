SUPERHEROES, villains and even angels made their way around the grounds at Kelso Public School for this year's Book Week.
To celebrate the annual occasion, On Thursday, August 24, the school hosted a costume parade, and welcomed parents to come along and watch their children strut their stuff.
And the teachers didn't shy away from the cat walk either.
Staff were dressed as Little Miss and Mr Men from the Roger Hargraeves series, as well as characters from The Magic School Bus, and even Harry Potter.
Following the parade, parents were able to accompany their children along to the library, and help them choose a book to buy.
This was all to go along with this year's Book Week theme - Read, Grow, Inspire.
