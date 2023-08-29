Western Advocate
Bathurst's Kelso Public School participated in Book Week 2023

Alise McIntosh
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
SUPERHEROES, villains and even angels made their way around the grounds at Kelso Public School for this year's Book Week.

